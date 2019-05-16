Hertz Launches New Scholarship Programme

Hertz has launched its new scholarship programme as part of the company’s commitment to community impact through global giving and volunteerism. Through the Hertz Scholarship Programme, the company has committed to providing financial support during the 2019-2020 academic year to more than 125 individuals from different backgrounds.

The application period for the 2019-2020 academic year runs from 9 May through to 6 June. If you have any questions, email hertzcommunity@scholarshipamerica.org. The Hertz Scholarship Programme, with the exception of the internship programme, is being administered by the educational non-profit, Scholarship America.

The Hertz Scholarship Programme is the centerpiece of the company’s education pillar, which is intended to help deserving students pursue post-secondary education, including vocational school, to develop meaningful careers. The company’s other global giving and volunteerism pillars are disaster relief and environmental stewardship.

In an effort to support Hertz employees and their families living in North America and Europe, the company is offering scholarships to employees’ dependents who have financial need. Hertz is also providing need-based awards to community members living in key areas where Hertz has a strong presence.

“We are thrilled to officially launch the Hertz Scholarship Programme,” said Leslie Hunziker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability. “It’s a great way to support our employees, our communities and the next generation of promising young minds. The Hertz Scholarship Programme is one important way we are doing this, and we plan to continue making a positive impact globally through our charitable giving and volunteerism efforts.”

To learn more about and apply for a scholarship, visit: