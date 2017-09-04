News

Hertz Launches Strategic Partnership with Localiza, South America’s Largest Rental Car Company

Hertz Launches Strategic Partnership with Localiza, South America’s Largest Rental Car Company

Hertz Global Holdings Inc has formally entered into a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Localiza, South America’s largest rental car company and the market leader in Brazil, following approval by the country’s antitrust authority, CADE. As part of the agreement, Hertz has now completed the sale of its Brazil car rental and leasing operations to Localiza.

Both companies have entered into referral and brand co-operation agreements to govern their ongoing relationship. The alliance will also involve the exchange of know-how in areas of technology, customer service and operational excellence.

Under the referral and brand co-operation agreements, Localiza customers traveling outside of South America will be referred to Hertz reservation channels. In select markets, Hertz expects to display the Localiza brand at key airport locations that frequently serve visitors from Brazil. Similarly, Hertz customers traveling to Brazil will be referred to Localiza, with ‘Localiza Hertz’ branding in most locations, providing them access to a broader network of locations and a larger vehicle fleet than previously offered by Hertz Brazil.

The purchase price for the Hertz Brazil operation, which includes both car rental and vehicle leasing, closed at R$360 million, subject to post-closing adjustments concluding a financial audit.

“We are proud to partner with Localiza, with whom we share similar values of innovation and customer excellence,” said Kathryn Marinello, President and Chief Executive, Hertz. “This agreement brings together two leading brands and an enhanced product and service offering for our respective customers as they travel the world.”

“We are very motivated by the start of this long-term strategic partnership that represents a new milestone for the development of the sector,” said Eugenio Mattar, Chief Executive, Localiza. “Customers from both companies will have innovative services, attendance and solutions to facilitate their mobility and improve their experience of car rental and vehicle leasing.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Irish Ferries Ship Naming Competition Launch - 003

Suggest a Name for New Irish Ferries Ship and Win Free Travel for Life

Michael FloodSeptember 4, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak Ultimate London Packages

SuperBreak Launches New Two-Night ‘Ultimate London’ Packages

Neil SteedmanSeptember 4, 2017
Read More
Silversea Royal Phirharmonic Orchestra

Silversea to Debut Show with Exclusive Musical Score by London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More
Emirates B777-300ER

Emirates Celebrates 100th A380 Aircraft with Special Fare Offers

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More
New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Introduces New Transatlantic Saver Fare

Michael FloodAugust 31, 2017
Read More
DAA Home Page

Dalton Philips is Appointed Chief Executive of daa

Michael FloodAugust 31, 2017
Read More
Cathy Pacific A350-900

Cathay Pacific to Fly Dublin-Hong Kong, Ireland’s First Non-Stop Asia-Pacific Route

Michael FloodAugust 31, 2017
Read More
WTM London 2017

Ten Reasons Why You Should Attend WTM London 2017

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More
WestJet eNews 3 Story 2 Featured Image

WestJet and Air France-KLM Now Offer Reciprocal Frequent Flyer Benefits

Neil SteedmanAugust 31, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland