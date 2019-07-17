Hertz Takes Home Top Honours in 2019 Trazees Awards

Millennials have named Hertz as their favourite global car rental company in the 2019 Trazees Awards.

Hertz moved up from the second spot in the car rental category from last year in the Trazees Awards, which are voted on annually by Millennial readers of trazeetravel.com, the sister web publication to Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, and whereverfamily.com. Trazee Travel is a one-stop resource for travellers aged 25-40 and reader nominations for The Trazees were collected from December 2018-March 2019.

“Travellers of all ages have many transportation options today and we are honoured that Millennials have chosen Hertz as their favourite car rental provider,” said Jayesh Patel, Senior Vice President of Brand, Hertz. “This recognition shows that we are focused on the right things – providing exceptional service, top-rated vehicles and innovations that speed up their travels, such as our redesigned mobile app and Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR.

“We also know that Millennials value having memorable experiences when they travel and that is why we are here to help them get there and enjoy those moments that matter – like exploring a coastal town in a sporty convertible, getting to a job interview in a new city, or reuniting with friends for a wedding.

‘We are also committed to enhancing their journey by introducing new experiential rewards and benefits through our Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty programme, offering exciting vacation giveaways, enabling customers to book personalised travel experiences in thousands of destinations through our Hertz+ platform and more.”