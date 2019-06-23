Hertz Unveils ‘Kollektion 7 – Made in Germany’

Hertz Europe, part of Hertz Global Holdings, has unveiled ‘Kollektion 7 – Made in Germany’, a new collection of seven prestige vehicles, celebrating luxury German marques, engineering expertise, and high-end customer service, in the birthplace of the car.

Launching at Frankfurt Airport, the new collection includes prestige vehicles from top German brands BMW, Mercedes Benz and Porsche. The offering, featuring luxurious Kollektion 7-branded lounges, is rolling out to six further locations across Germany, with Düsseldorf and Munich launching later in 2019.

“With the launch of our Kollektion 7 prestige offer we are meeting customer demand for an exceptional driving experience and exclusive service, combined in a stylish leisure offering,” said Alida Scholtz, Managing Director, Hertz Germany. “Around the world, the ‘Made in Germany’ moniker is a hallmark of quality and engineering excellence. This new collection brings those values to life – allowing Hertz customers to experience premium automotive and high-end German brands in a unique, engaging, and entertaining way.”

Kollektion 7 includes the luxury BMW M850i Cabriolet, BMW Z4, Mercedes-AMG GT and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door coupe, Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche Macan S, and Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid. All models will be available in the colours of the German flag: black, red and yellow.

Each of the seven locations will offer customers a unique, city-specific driving experience, giving visitors the opportunity to get to know the specific characteristics of different regions – and to discover what makes Germany so special, with unique insights from Hertz. Guests can also start sampling the local gastronomic treats as soon as they enter their chosen vehicle, thanks to a gift basket that provides a sample of local fare.

The two BMW convertibles combine sportiness with progressive design and exceptional comfort. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and performance of 258 hp on the Z4, and 530 hp in the eight-cylinder twin-turbo BMW M850i, both offer an outstanding driving experience.

Currently available exclusively from Hertz, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been used as a safety car in Formula 1 since 2015. With a top speed of 304 km/h, this model combines sports car heritage with practicality. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door coupé is a top-of-the-range four-door model, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

The Porsche 718 Boxster combines the spirit of the legendary Boxster series with striking design and, for the first time, a turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine. The compact SUV Porsche Macan S blends sportiness, design and practicality with impressive efficiency – an ideal choice for family outings. The Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, meanwhile, demonstrates that top performance is also sustainable. With the electric sedan, drivers can cover 50 kilometres purely on electric power – and with the additional petrol engine, the Porsche offers 462 hp.

A themed Kollektion 7 lounge, featuring a dedicated logo in black, red and yellow, enables customers to relax in comfort ahead of their journey. Kollektion 7 customers benefit from comprehensive additional benefits such as a concierge service that accompanies customers to the Kollektion 7 pick-up areas and introduces them to the highlights of the vehicles, as well as a pick-up and preferred return service.

Earlier this year Hertz launched its British Collection in the UK – a premium customer service rental offer, featuring a suite of Best-of-British services and products, with models including the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F Pace, E Pace, XE and XF. More recently, Hertz expanded its Selezione Italia offer to include the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the most powerful production Alfa ever built.

Terms and conditions apply. For bookings and further information visit: www.hertz.com

Customers choosing Kollektion 7: Made in Germany benefit from seven high-end customer service benefits: