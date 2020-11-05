News

Hertz voted ‘Ireland’s Leading Car Rental Company at the annual World Travel Awards

Hertz are delighted that once again we have been awarded ‘Ireland’s Leading Car Rental Company 2020’ at the annual World Travel Awards, Europe’s most prestigious honours programme in travel and tourism.

Hertz in its 102nd year of business with over 50 years serving visitors to here are proud to be part of the tourism business in Ireland and whilst rental car and the overall travel industry is facing the most challenging of times we have continued to strive in taking care of our customers and implementing our enhanced measures that enabled us to continue providing a safe, fast and easy rental experience. Hertz quickly adapted and raised the bar on our already high standards for safety and cleanliness by introducing Hertz Gold Standard Clean sealed vehicles, a first-of-its-kind practice in the car rental industry.

John Barry,the head of Sales and Marketing for Hertz Ireland said “Over the course of the year tourism consumers, industry professionals and the international media have been voting in record numbers for their favourite travel brands and products and we are delighted to be recognised amongst them. This firmly reinforces our status as a the #1 Car Rental Company in Ireland.

We thank everyone that voted us Ireland’s leading Car Rental company and our for employees’ and all at Hertz for their continued commitment to deliver superior customer service.”

