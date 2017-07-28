News

Hertz Offers Agent Training Sessions

Hertz is organising agent training sessions throughout Ireland during the months of August and September. Jason from the Hertz travel trade team will be basing himself in a different region of Ireland each week throughout the two months

These training sessions will last approximately 30 minutes and will provide agents who attend with further knowledge on the products that Hertz offers, while also aiming to further increase their confidence in booking with Hertz.

If you are interested in partaking in one of these training sessions, contact Jason Kearns to book your place:

Email     :               jkearns@hertz.ie

Phone   :               053 91 52500

