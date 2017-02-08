News

High Quality Service with ASL Airlines France

For many, flying involves extra expenses on top of the ticket cost. ASL Airlines France harkens back to a time when flying was a joy, a classy experience when everything was included.

Take a flight with ASL Airlines France at: http://www.aslairlines.fr/en/video/on-a-europe-airpost-passenger-flight/?loc=press

Food and Beverage

While onboard their flight your clients can expect complimentary French-inspired meals (cheese included) and an array of top-notch French wines from superb regions in France, in both Economy Class and Premium Economy Class.

In addition, ASL Airlines France Premium Economy offers in-flight service with real silverware and a broader selection of complimentary wines, allowing passengers to experience superior service while onboard.

In-Flight Entertainment

When travelling overseas comfort is key, so sit back and enjoy a fabulous selection of great music and new movie releases in all genres. It’s perfect for you or your family’s entertainment while on board. Samsung Galaxy Tabs are provided for free in Economy and Premium Economy with a choice of movies, documentaries, games and magazines. Economy passengers could rent one if needed. Free headphones are provided on ASL Airlines France overseas flights.

The price difference between Economy and Premium Economy is less than €200 per return flight.

If you have any questions, contact ASLF’s GSA in Ireland, ATTS Travel Representation Solutions, T: 01 882 8680, E: sales@atts.ie

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

