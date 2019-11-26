News

Highly Successful First CLIA Cruise Conference in Dublin

The Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin proved to be a popular venue for the first CLIA UK & Ireland Irish cruise conference. Andy Harmer gave a really informative briefing on the state of the growing cruise industry – then jetted off to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for a charity. CLIA is engaged in travel agent training, research and marketing communications to promote the value and desirability of cruise holidays with thousands of travel agency and travel agent members.

Harmer said: “We were delighted to welcome so many Irish agents our first-ever Ireland Cruise Conference in Dublin. It is a very exciting time for the Irish cruise market, with more Irish travellers choosing to cruise than ever before and we couldn’t be happier with the response we received from delegates yesterday.

“As more Irish holidaymakers are realising the value and benefits a cruise holiday offers, it’s fantastic to see that the Irish trade are eager to grow their cruise sales. We’re thrilled to see agents support the industry by getting involved in events such as the Ireland Cruise Conference and we look forward to working closer with the Irish trade next year and beyond.”

 

CLIA members can access the New to Cruise guide via https://cruiseexperts.org/members-hub/cruise-toolbox/brochures-and-agent-materials/

The inaugural event included conference sessions in which delegates heard from travel experts including Patrick Ayree, biologist and TV presenter, and Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises’ Vice President UK & Europe and Chair for CLIA UK & Ireland, as well a trade fair giving agents the chance to meet the representatives of the cruise lines face-to-face.

Patrick Ayree, TV presenter

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises

Attentive Delegates

The Celebrity Cruises team meet with Olivia Madigan from Lee Travel.

Lynda McCorry from Silversea deals with an enquiry.

John Booty, Wendy Wu Tours, was busy at the workshop

Jennifer Callister, Royal Caribbean International

It was really busy at the CLIA cruise workshop

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

