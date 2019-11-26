Highly Successful First CLIA Cruise Conference in Dublin

The Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin proved to be a popular venue for the first CLIA UK & Ireland Irish cruise conference. Andy Harmer gave a really informative briefing on the state of the growing cruise industry – then jetted off to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for a charity. CLIA is engaged in travel agent training, research and marketing communications to promote the value and desirability of cruise holidays with thousands of travel agency and travel agent members.

Harmer said: “We were delighted to welcome so many Irish agents our first-ever Ireland Cruise Conference in Dublin. It is a very exciting time for the Irish cruise market, with more Irish travellers choosing to cruise than ever before and we couldn’t be happier with the response we received from delegates yesterday.

“As more Irish holidaymakers are realising the value and benefits a cruise holiday offers, it’s fantastic to see that the Irish trade are eager to grow their cruise sales. We’re thrilled to see agents support the industry by getting involved in events such as the Ireland Cruise Conference and we look forward to working closer with the Irish trade next year and beyond.”

CLIA members can access the New to Cruise guide via https://cruiseexperts.org/members-hub/cruise-toolbox/brochures-and-agent-materials/

The inaugural event included conference sessions in which delegates heard from travel experts including Patrick Ayree, biologist and TV presenter, and Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises’ Vice President UK & Europe and Chair for CLIA UK & Ireland, as well a trade fair giving agents the chance to meet the representatives of the cruise lines face-to-face.