News

Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Saturday 1st July 2017 will make a historic day in the life of Cork Airport as the first direct transatlantic service finally takes off. The new Norwegian Air Cork – Boston/Providence service will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and is already proving to be very popular with forward bookings.

The new service flies into Providence, the capital of Rhode Island, a State famous for its sandy beaches and seaside colonial towns. It is a city famed for its rich history, culture and cuisine and was named America’s favourite city by Travel + Leisure in 2017. Take a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, south of Cape Cod, an affluent island that has become the summer heaven for many celebrities.

Nantucket is also within easy reach and is home to harbours, dramatic cliffs, beaches and stunning old mansions. Or head north to Boston, a city with a proud connection with Ireland, home to world-famous names such as Harvard University, Red Sox baseball and Celtic basketball teams.

The new Norwegian service is also fantastic news for inbound tourism as the region is expecting to welcome increased number of US visitors to Cork and the wider region.

Seats can be reserved on www.norwegian.com/ie

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Story 2

WOW air Offers Reykjavik in Iceland and Onward to 10 Destinations in USA and Canada

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 3

New Route from Cork to Newquay in Cornwall for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 4

Charm Awaits in Zurich, Switzerland, from Cork Airport this Summer

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 5

Romance and Culture are in Abundance in Verona, Italy

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 6

New Food Republic Outlet Will Offer a Very Special Taste of Cork

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
IMG_8282

Clodagh is Departing from Visit USA Committee

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport became an aviation king of Europe overnight as it claimed a prestigious Routes Europe 2017 Marketing Awards held at the Titanic, Belfast. The award winners are selected for their outstanding achievements in route development marketing, with Shannon claiming the top award in the Airport Under 4 million Passengers category. The award delivers a clean sweep for Shannon, which in September of last year won the World Routes Marketing Awards 2016 in the same passenger category for the second time in three years. Shannon, which is the only Irish airport to win in this years European awards, was shortlisted alongside Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg, Germany; Cagliari International Airport, Sardinia; Poznan Lawica Airport, Poland and Vilnius Airport, Lithuania. Pictured (l-r) are Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, Stephen Small, Brand Directorof Routes and Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport

Shannon Wins Again at Routes Europe in Belfast

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Uncle Ho’s House, Hanoi

A Tale of Three Cities, Two Countries: Hanoi, Vietnam

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_1272

Turkish Airlines Hosts Top Agents to European Rugby Champions Cup

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland