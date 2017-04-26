Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Saturday 1st July 2017 will make a historic day in the life of Cork Airport as the first direct transatlantic service finally takes off. The new Norwegian Air Cork – Boston/Providence service will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and is already proving to be very popular with forward bookings.

The new service flies into Providence, the capital of Rhode Island, a State famous for its sandy beaches and seaside colonial towns. It is a city famed for its rich history, culture and cuisine and was named America’s favourite city by Travel + Leisure in 2017. Take a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, south of Cape Cod, an affluent island that has become the summer heaven for many celebrities.

Nantucket is also within easy reach and is home to harbours, dramatic cliffs, beaches and stunning old mansions. Or head north to Boston, a city with a proud connection with Ireland, home to world-famous names such as Harvard University, Red Sox baseball and Celtic basketball teams.

The new Norwegian service is also fantastic news for inbound tourism as the region is expecting to welcome increased number of US visitors to Cork and the wider region.

Seats can be reserved on www.norwegian.com/ie