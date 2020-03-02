News

New Irish Ferries Offer on Short Break to France

Irish Ferries has announced a new offer on a short break to France. From €276 per person sharing, the deal includes a two-night stay in the 3* Hotel Les Fuchsias in Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue, on the Cotentin peninsula in Normandy.

The offer is valid for travel between 28 March and 12 June 2020 and includes a return car crossing on the W.B Yeats, with a two-berth cabin.

The Cotentin peninsula is a great destination for those wishing to charge up their batteries, rich with stunning scenery, and steeped with history.

Hotel Les Fuchsias is also full of character. This charming family hotel was opened in 1957 when Juliette and Pierre Brix bought the Hotel de France, a former coach house dating from 1829, just two streets away from the fishing port and 2km from the Hougue Tower.

The hotel is set within private gardens with 100-year old fuchsia plants and an award-winning restaurant. The ensuite bedrooms are individual in style and size given the architecture of the buildings, some located in the main building or others a short stroll through the garden.

News

