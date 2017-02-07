Holiday Show Returns to UL Arena in Limerick

The Holiday Show, in association with Shannon Airport, will be held at the UL Arena on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th February, and will be the biggest of its kind outside of the capital.

The free event, which follows on from last year’s inaugural show, will welcome thousands of attendees across the two days. According to the organisers, the trends this year suggest that consumers are likely to be disappointed if they hang back for a ‘last minute’ deal, with holiday hunters snapping up availability in the most popular destinations – Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands – earlier than normal this year.

Declan Power, Shannon Airport’s Head of Aviation Development, said: “It’s going to be a big year for holidays and the Holiday Show is going to be bigger as a result this year. Every question people have, from honeymoons to adventure holidays, will be answered at the show and there will also be plenty of prizes. Second holidays, typically short-breaks to the UK and European cities, are very much back in vogue and will be strongly featured at the Holiday Show, including our new services to Stockholm and Frankfurt.”

The Holiday Show will be open from 12 noon to 5.30pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th February and entry is free, along with free car parking and children’s entertainment.