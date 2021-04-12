News

Holidaymakers Spending up to 20% More in New Trend Dubbed ‘Revenge Travel’

Club Med has noted an interesting new trend in its bookings which sees budding holidaymakers spending more on their future travel plans. Some call the pent-up desire to get away – and the willingness to spend more than usual – ‘revenge travel’.

According to a figures released by Club Med, Budding travellers are spending on average 20% more on holidays this year. 

Looking at the average order value of holidays booked in February 2021, compared to the same month last year there has been an average increase of 20 per cent. This clearly shows that people are looking to spend more on their holidays than ever before.

Based on bookings to short-haul destinations, Club Med has seen three countries stand out the most. Bookings to their Turkey, Greece and Portugal resorts are currently the most popular. Portugal has recently been removed from the red list, with both Greece and Turkey rumoured to be some of the most sought after destinations this Summer.

Estelle Giraudeau, Managing Director UK & Northern Europe at Club Med, comments: “The last year has been difficult for both holidaymakers and travel companies alike. We’ve wanted to give people the holiday they deserve, but due to restrictions, this has largely not been possible.

“It’s great to see that holidaymakers are now using their saved up money to rightly treat themselves after a long time of inactivity. This has been reflected in the increase in average booking cost proving that our customers are looking for a holiday to make up for all those missed in 2020. The popularity of sun destinations close to the UK also shows the public yearning for a summer holiday once international travel is back on the cards.”

