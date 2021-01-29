Holidaymakers Want ‘More Meaningful’ Trips

A recent survey from G Adventures reveals that there is truth to the idea travellers care more about where their money goes on holidays, especially if it goes to support local communities.

A poll of British, American and Australian travellers found that roughly three-quarters of them want to make sure that the money they spend on holidays benefits local people. The main reason for travelling? According to 65 per cent of them, it was to experience different cultures, while 61 per cent wanted the experience to help them ‘reconnect with the world.’

Just under a third (32 per cent) said they wanted the next international trip they take to help them connect with nature.

Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures, said: “It’s apparent travellers want their holidays to be more meaningful after this forced hiatus for international travel.

“They want their money to support local people in the destinations they go to and the best way for people to show their support now is to make a commitment to travel, so these communities can benefit later.

“We understand there’s uncertainty in terms of when people will be able to travel, but with our flexible booking conditions customers can have peace of mind, as well as a trip booked to look forward to when restrictions lift. We know there is pent-up demand building, so now is the time to be booking ahead.”

