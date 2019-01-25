News

Holidays to Cancun with TUI Ireland

Holidays to Cancun with TUI Ireland

Holidays to Cancun pack plenty in. On top of the white-sand beaches, there are great bars, modern shopping malls and plenty of Mayan ruins to explore. Back in the Seventies, Cancun was just a small fishing town on the northeast coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Today, it’s a huge resort that comes in two parts. There’s the downtown area with its markets and local cantinas, and then you’ve got the Hotel Zone that comes with restaurants, shopping malls and nightclubs – and an extra-long strip of beach. All these Cancun hotels are all-inclusive so whether you’re going as a family or a couple, you’ll be treated like a VIP guest.

 

Mexico Summer ‘19:

  • 03-June-19, Dublin to Cancun, RIU Cancun, Cancun, 4*, AI, 14 nights from €1,899pps
  • 10-June-19, Dublin to Cancun, Grand Bahia Principe Coba, 4*, Riviera Maya, AI, 14 nights from €1,489pps
  • 17-June-19, Dublin to Cancun, Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, 5*, AI, 14 nights from €1,679pps
