Hook Lighthouse re-opens on December 12th for outdoor visits only

The world-famous Hook Lighthouse will reopen to visitors on Saturday, December 12th with access being made available to the outdoor facilities only.

Manager Lorraine Waters says, “We are delighted to be able to re-open again. It has been such a challenging year for everyone and we know that Hook is a place of joy and refuge for many so we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to our grounds.

Unfortunately, under current restrictions, we can’t offer tours or indoor shopping and dining facilities however we will have our outdoor exhibitions open, our playground and our Seahorse Snack bar will be serving hot drinks and snack from 10 am to 4 pm on our opening days.”

The grounds at the 800-year old-lighthouse will open on weekends from December 12th until December 29th and will also open on the additional dates of January 1st, 2nd and 3rd 3021.

There will be additional outdoor seating on the lawns all socially distanced and the bathroom facilities will be open. The Hook Lighthouse team are asking all visitors to adhere to public health guidelines. For further details on Hook Lighthouse and to plan your visit see www.hookheritage.ie

Hook Lighthouse will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on:

Dec 12th & 13th

Dec 19th & 20th

Dec 26th & 27th

Dec 28th & 29th

J

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

