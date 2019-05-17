Hotel Hendricks to Open in New York City

Opening this spring, Hotel Hendricks is set to be one of the Big Apple’s hottest hotel launches and an exciting addition to the New Midtown area. Created by New York firm Nobutaka Ashihara Architect PC, the chic industrial aesthetic incorporates malachite, polished copper, bronze, and exposed concrete in the public spaces, softened by the use of greenery indoors and outside.

The 176 guestrooms and suites are configured for the millennial business or leisure traveller, offering plush furnishings with bold animal prints, mahogany, and pastel accents.

The hotel is sure to be a hit with locals and visitors to the city alike who will flock to the hotel to access its two roof top bars overlooking the Empire State Building and extending panoramic views over the skyscrapers, or dine at its onsite Latin fusion café, which will offer a modern tapas menu.

Sounds like the ideal place to have a Gin and Tonic,Hendricks Gin, of course with Fever Tree tonic and dressed with thin slices of cucumber.