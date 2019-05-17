News

Hotel Hendricks to Open in New York City

Hotel Hendricks to Open in New York City

Opening this spring, Hotel Hendricks is set to be one of the Big Apple’s hottest hotel launches and an exciting addition to the New Midtown area. Created by New York firm Nobutaka Ashihara Architect PC, the chic industrial aesthetic incorporates malachite, polished copper, bronze, and exposed concrete in the public spaces, softened by the use of greenery indoors and outside.

Guest Room

The 176 guestrooms and suites are configured for the millennial business or leisure traveller, offering plush furnishings with bold animal prints, mahogany, and pastel accents.

The hotel is sure to be a hit with locals and visitors to the city alike who will flock to the hotel to access its two roof top bars overlooking the Empire State Building and extending panoramic views over the skyscrapers, or dine at its onsite Latin fusion café, which will offer a modern tapas menu.

One of the two roof top bars.

Sounds like the ideal place to have a Gin and Tonic,Hendricks Gin, of course with Fever Tree tonic and dressed with thin slices of cucumber.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Air Canada to Purchase Air Transat

Michael FloodMay 16, 2019
Read More

ITTN Highlights Malta, New Destinations and Cruising in May Issue

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 16th May 2019

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

Iconic Red Routemaster Bus to Feature at WTM London 2019

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

Eurostar Launches New Virtual Guide to Assist Travellers with Autism

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

CAR Publishes Q1 2019 Quality of Service Report on Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

Hertz Launches New Scholarship Programme

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

Escape to Salou!

Neil SteedmanMay 15, 2019
Read More

Salou for Families

Neil SteedmanMay 15, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland