Hotel Kilkenny Summer breaks on offer

A fun-filled summer break is on offer at the four-star Hotel Kilkenny, which is a 10-minute walk from the centre of Kilkenny. Explore the medieval city with easy access to the Kilkenny Castle Parklands and River Nore walks. Kilkenny County has so much to offer with an abundance of outdoor activities and adventures for all of the family to enjoy.

Families can enjoy a choice of a two-night or three-night summer break at the stylish four-star Hotel Kilkenny with 2 children under 12 staying for free.

The summer staycation package includes accommodation in a spacious deluxe bedroom, full Irish breakfast on each morning, dinner on one evening in Pure Bar, plus full free access to the family swimming facilities all from €375 for the two-night break and from €465 for the three-night stay. For couples, a superb two-night mid-week break is on offer from €270 for the total stay and includes accommodation in a deluxe bedroom, breakfast and dinner each day and the full use of the hotel’s leisure facilities.

Private Walled Garden

All safety measures have been put in place at Hotel Kilkenny from pre-check-in online and key collection on arrival to table spacing to menu options and guidelines on social distancing and additional sanitation measures, the team has even launched a brand new app for the hotel. The new Hotel Kilkenny App can be downloaded to all smart devices and it enables the user to browse all menus, facilities, contact the hotel team directly and browse all of the local attractions on their doorstep including Kilkenny Castle.

For further information on this Summer, break see www.Hotelkilkenny.ie