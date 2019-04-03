News

Hotel Package Rates and Member Only Deals

Expedia TAAP offers HPR (Hotel Package Rates) for premium affiliates. The HPR offer an average of 15%+ in savings. The MODs (Member Only Deals) are available for all our Expedia TAAP Affiliates.

MODs have an average of 12% off in savings and you can see Agent Discount first in Sort By. As a result, we encourage our premium affiliates booking with HPR initially, if you cannot find the appropriate properties, try the MODs then to get the best deal.

In some cases, we will ask for a verification of Package Rate eligibility including confirmation of air travel, rail travel that constitutes a substantial portion of the package, car rental for at least the full duration of the hotel stay period of the booking, or an overnight cruise.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

