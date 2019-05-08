Hotel Riu Palace Oasis in Gran Canaria for Luxury Stays

The Hotel RIU Palace Palace Oasis is located on the sunshine island of Gran Canaria. This 5-star property is well positioned on the beach in Maspalomas, has 2,300 square metres of lush tropical gardens, and was fully refurbished in October 2018.

The Hotel Riu Palace Oasis has more than 400 rooms with amenities including air conditioning, electric kettles, and balconies or terraces, and in the hotel’s three swimming pools and solarium area you will be able to cool off and enjoy the great climate of the Canary Islands. If you prefer to go to the beach, this hotel has direct private access to a beach with golden sand.

The adults-only swim-up double rooms at the hotel are perfect for people who want to enjoy a stay with a wealth of amenities. These 31 sq m rooms have two twin beds (110 x 200cm) or one queen-size bed (180 x 200cm), a sofa in the lounge area, an iron and ironing board, satellite TV, air conditioning, and an electric kettle. On the terrace you will find a private pool for cooling off whenever you want.

At the three restaurants you can enjoy cuisine par excellence. The breakfast buffet is, without doubt, the most extensive for variety and quality. The other two speciality restaurants offer delicious Spanish specialities and innovative fusion cuisine.

The group is planning to open its first hotel in the Spanish capital, Madrid, this summer.

RIU Hotels and Resorts was founded in 1953 by the Riu family and is currently in the third generation of ownership. The group has more than 92 hotels in 19 countries, welcomes four million guests annually, and employs 28,894 staff. RIU is currently the 34th largest hotel chain in the world, the third largest in Spain by revenue, and the fourth in terms of the number of rooms.

The Hotel Riu Plaza-The Gresham in Dublin is currently the group’s only Irish property.