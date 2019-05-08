News

Hotel Riu Palace Oasis in Gran Canaria for Luxury Stays

Hotel Riu Palace Oasis in Gran Canaria for Luxury Stays

The Hotel RIU Palace Palace Oasis is located on the sunshine island of Gran Canaria. This 5-star property is well positioned on the beach in Maspalomas, has 2,300 square metres of lush tropical gardens, and was fully refurbished in October 2018.

Gran Canaria

The Hotel Riu Palace Oasis has more than 400 rooms with amenities including air conditioning, electric kettles, and balconies or terraces, and in the hotel’s three swimming pools and solarium area you will be able to cool off and enjoy the great climate of the Canary Islands. If you prefer to go to the beach, this hotel has direct private access to a beach with golden sand.

Restaurant Espanol for fine dining

The adults-only swim-up double rooms at the hotel are perfect for people who want to enjoy a stay with a wealth of amenities. These 31 sq m rooms have two twin beds (110 x 200cm) or one queen-size bed (180 x 200cm), a sofa in the lounge area, an iron and ironing board, satellite TV, air conditioning, and an electric kettle. On the terrace you will find a private pool for cooling off whenever you want.

Extensive lobby area

At the three restaurants you can enjoy cuisine par excellence. The breakfast buffet is, without doubt, the most extensive for variety and quality. The other two speciality restaurants offer delicious Spanish specialities and innovative fusion cuisine.

Anyone for dessert?

The group is planning to open its first hotel in the Spanish capital, Madrid, this summer.

RIU Hotels and Resorts was founded in 1953 by the Riu family and is currently in the third generation of ownership. The group has more than 92 hotels in 19 countries, welcomes four million guests annually, and employs 28,894 staff. RIU is currently the 34th largest hotel chain in the world, the third largest in Spain by revenue, and the fourth in terms of the number of rooms.

The Hotel Riu Plaza-The Gresham in Dublin is currently the group’s only Irish property.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Ireland to Double Investment In China

Michael FloodMay 8, 2019
Read More

New General Manager at Cork Airport Hotel

Michael FloodMay 8, 2019
Read More

Come Dancing with Kimberly Wyatt on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer

Michael FloodMay 8, 2019
Read More

Amadeus Technology and Seller Network Support Finnair’s New Distribution Strategy

Neil SteedmanMay 8, 2019
Read More

Lufthansa eXperts Academy Roadshow in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldMay 7, 2019
Read More

Visit Jersey – You Will Not Be Disappointed

Ian BloomfieldMay 7, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Launches AerSpace Premium Short-Haul Product

Michael FloodMay 7, 2019
Read More

Wendy Wu Tours Launches Big Asia Sale

Neil SteedmanMay 7, 2019
Read More

CarTrawler Estimates Global Baggage Fee Revenue at €25.2bn

Michael FloodMay 7, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland