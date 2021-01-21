Hotelbeds and HotelRunner Extend Partnership

Hotelbeds, the world’s leading B2B bedbank, has today announced the extension of its partnership with HotelRunner, a sales channel management platform and B2B network for OTAs and hoteliers.

The agreement extends a partnership established six years ago, whereby HotelRunner’s 40,000 hotel and hostel partners from all over the world will continue to have access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers – including tour operators, travel agencies, airlines and loyalty points schemes drawn from over 185 source markets.

Once long-haul travel recovers, Hotelbeds’ travel trade buyers will provide the accommodation partners of HotelRunner with high value, incremental reservations from non-domestic markets. Typically, the average guest profile from these channels, books earlier, cancels less, stays for longer and spends twice as much in destination. HotelRunner will also continue to provide Hotelbeds’ travel distribution clients with access to significant additional hotel partners globally, with wider coverage in the United States, LATAM, Africa and South East Asia.

Paul Anthony, Digital Commercialisation Director at Hotelbeds, said: “As part of this extended partnership with HotelRunner, there is a very strong opportunity for Hotelbeds to not only acquire new hotels, especially in the long tail space, but also to grow the inventory managed through those hotels by maximizing the rate-mix, competitiveness and availability.

We are working hard together to build shared capabilities to help identify, process and convert opportunities through automated processes, self-service solutions and leveraging data. This will help ensure that together we are effectively positioned for the recovery of international travel.”

Arden Agopyan, Founder & Managing Partner from HotelRunner, added: “Our six-year long and continuously growing relationship has been very productive, and we are now ready to take this to a more strategic level.

When the recovery in international travel occurs, our 40,000+ accommodation partners from all over the world will want to capitalize on that by accessing hard-to-reach bookings from all channels including the offline channels such as tour operators, travel agents, airlines and points redemption schemes – of which Hotelbeds has over 60,000 such partners around the world.”

Through its powerful and easy-to-use suite of tools, HotelRunner gives all properties, regardless of size, access to the best hospitality management technology. This means hoteliers and hosts can grow reservations and automate their workflows with confidence and ease.

The company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Turkey, and has properties in 193 countries ranging from daily short-term rentals to B&Bs, boutique hotels and enterprise hotels and chains.

In addition to accommodation, Hotelbeds is also the world’s largest B2B seller of travel ancillaries, offering 25,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities, as well as attractions, tickets and car hire. Operating under the ‘Beyond the Bed’ product line, it provides both hoteliers and travel distribution partners with an efficient platform and powerful tools to easily integrate and commercialize its leading portfolio of high-margin products.