Hotelbeds Signs Partnerships With PROMTUR Panama

Hotelbeds has today announced a new and exciting year-long agreement with PROMTUR Panama, designed to raise awareness across its 60,000 travel trade buyers, of this stunning Central American destination, ready to attract visitors when the time is right.

Hotelbeds already has a strong presence in Panama, producing over 100,000 incoming pax into the destination from 80 different source markets, and partnering with more than 130 hotels and activities. The company strongly believes that Panama has enormous potential to grow and become one of the top producing destinations within its LATAM portfolio.

The promotion will be focused through Hotelbeds main distribution channels of Bedsonline (its brand targeting retail travel agencies) and Hotelbeds for wholesale distribution. The campaign will aim to place Panama on the radar of more than 60,000 travel trade buyers.

Gareth Matthews, Global Marketing & Communications Director at Hotelbeds, commented: “We are really pleased to enter into this partnership with PROMTUR Panama. With the demand we continue to see for Latin American destinations, we believe Panama delivers all the qualities that international leisure travellers are looking for – a modern international city, amazing beaches, unique cuisine and culture and of course eco-tourism offerings that are truly breath-taking! We are excited to grow our partnership with Panama for many years to come.”

Woodrow Oldford, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMTUR Panama (Panama’s Destination Marketing Organization) said; “Panama is pleased to begin a long-term partnership with Hotelbeds. The launch of our alliance with Hotelbeds is a strategic move for us in kick-starting tourism in Panama. We see the value of partnering with industry leaders to reach and educate others in the travel industry. There is a pent-up demand for travel, and we believe Hotelbeds will be a key part of tapping into the demand and ensuring our future success.”