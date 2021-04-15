Hotelbeds Signs Strategic Agreement with Banyan Tree Group

Hotelbeds has today announced a strategic partnership with Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups.

With this agreement, Hotelbeds has secured exclusive offers and privileges for its customers at Banyan Tree Group’s 48 hotels across 22 countries.

This new partnership will provide Banyan Tree Group with access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers based in more than 140 source markets worldwide, that includes high value channels such as travel agents, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programmes.

With this strategic partnership, and in anticipation of the resumption of safe travel, Banyan Tree Group will benefit from expanding its customer reach, while giving Hotelbeds’ customers access to exclusive rates designed to inspire travel and help fuel the industry’s recovery.

Jorge Cortés, Global Sourcing Director at Hotelbeds said: “Banyan Tree Group is one of our key partners with amazing properties in top destinations worldwide. Thanks to an exceptional business relationship, we are looking to increase our business with them and in turn, provide our global travel trade buyers the opportunity to book and experience its amazing hotels once safe travel resumes.”

Bobby Ong, Vice President, Head of Growth from Banyan Tree Group said: “Hotelbeds is well-established in the hospitality industry with its extensive network. This strategic partnership highlights the collaboration of two forward-looking industry brands. With wellbeing and sustainability at our core, our Group’s multi-brand portfolio will cater to discerning customers with different needs for travel post-Covid. With this partnership, we are pleased to strength our global reach to travel trade buyers and welcome more international travellers to our awe-inspiring destinations around the world.”