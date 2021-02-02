Hotelbeds Signs Strategic Agreement With Juniper to Distribute Ancillary Services

Hotelbeds has announced a strategic partnership with Juniper, a global travel technology company and leader in online solutions for the tourism industry under the Juniper and Cangooroo brands. Thanks to this agreement Hotelbeds’ ancillary partners – via the Beyond the Bed portfolio – will now have access to Juniper and Cangooroo’s 300+ clients – increasing Hotelbeds’ ancillary distribution reach in over 50 countries, including Spain, USA, Colombia, Brazil, and the UAE.

The partnership will provide Juniper’s clients with access to preferential conditions from Beyond The Bed’s portfolio of more than 18,000 activities in 690 destinations, 25,000 transfer routes in 1,100 destinations, car rental from 30,000 pick-up locations in 170 countries – as well as theme-park attractions and entrance tickets for events all over the world.

Chris Leonard, Beyond the Bed Managing Director at Hotelbeds, said, “During these challenging times of vast health, social and economic impact on the travel industry we have been working together with Juniper to make this alliance a reality. We are very proud to extend an already long-standing relationship, as Juniper’s customers are highly-valued by our supplier partners all around the world.

“We have worked hard over the last few years to make our ancillary product range more relevant and competitive and as a result we expect to generate significant sales growth together for our supplier partners around the world.”

Juan Mateos, General Manager at Juniper, said, “We’re very excited to gain access to in-destination ancillary services via Hotelbeds’ Beyond the Bed portfolio. Many of our customers look for unique travel products that can give them authentic local experiences when travelling internationally and the Hotelbeds range of products and high level of exclusive deals is incomparable.”