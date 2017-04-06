HotelPlanner and Travelport Partner on Book-in-Block

HotelPlanner.com, an online provider of group hotel bookings worldwide, and Travelport have announced a new technology partnership that allows customers to obtain custom group rates plus instant online booking capabilities for any number of rooms/room types through Travelport as part of HotelPlanner’s newest all-in-one booking tool,‘Book-in-Block’, exclusively with Travelport.

Once a group negotiates a contract through HotelPlanner Book-in-Block, the tool expedites the rate loading process and creates a consumer facing booking page, as well as a customised travel co-ordinator interface. Consumers will be able to book group rates instantly for any event. The travel co-ordinator interface offers the ability to upload attendee lists, instantly book live segments, receive instant confirmation numbers, manage room blocks and rates online, combine segments, bridge flight and rental car reservations and send booking information to travellers instantly.

“Today’s group travellers want fast, accurate connectivity to the content needed to book their trip,” said Niklas Andreen, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Hospitality, Travelport. “By exclusively connecting to the Travelport Travel Commerce Platform, with relevant choices of more than 650,000 hotel properties globally, HotelPlanner’s new solution gives group and event planners added capability to more efficiently manage their events, regardless of size.”

John Prince, Co-Founder and CIO of HotelPlanner.com, added: “HotelPlanner is excited to offer our group hotel sourcing and room block booking toolset exclusively though Travelport. I am confident it will be a winning partnership for all the parties involved as we have already seen strong adoption since our launch. Travelport has been a great partner of ours for the past four years and this new expanded partnership will open up a whole new market for both of our companies.”

Book-in-Block by HotelPlanner is the latest addition to the company’s event housing product lineup and, in conjunction with Travelport, positions HotelPlanner ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering comprehensive online housing solutions for a faster, more effective group booking process overall.