Hundreds Book Tickets to Fly in to Ireland from USA Before Mandatory Quarantine Rules Kick In

Hundreds of people are booking flights to Ireland from the US this weekend, as they race to beat the new hotel quarantine requirement before it comes into force on Thursday.

After the Government announced on Friday night that the US, Canada, France, Belgium, Italy, Turkey and 10 other countries would be added to the hotel quarantine list from 4am on Thursday, there was a surge in bookings on flights from the USA which will arrive in Dublin before then.

(Photo by Gerrie van der Walt)

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

