Hurricane Irma Fails to Dampen Fort Myers and Sanibel Spirits

In spite of the best efforts of Hurricane Irma, the Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel in Florida, USA, are open for business and raring to go for 2018, writes Ian Bloomfield. Sophie Barnes hosted travel media at Delahunt Restaurant in Dublin and gave an interesting and informative overview of the many attractions of the region.

On the Gulf of Mexico, the region offers the discerning holidaymaker a great getaway from the frenetic activity associated with the Orlando parks. The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel offer a variety of attractions, with wonderful wildlife and outdoor activities. Water sports are available for the more energetic.