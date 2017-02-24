The World of Hyatt is launched

Hyatt Hotels has announced the launch of World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s new global platform grounded in the simple idea that a little understanding goes a long way. This reflects Hyatt’s purpose and reaffirms its commitment to building genuine and trusted experiences and engaging its community of loyalists in a way that is meaningful to them.

“World of Hyatt is an expression of who we are,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “It’s a platform powered by our purpose – caring for people so they can be their best – and it inspires how we engage with guests, interact with colleagues and owners, and operate our business. Importantly, it’s designed to deepen our relationship with our community beyond traditional hotel stays.”

Launching an Ambitious Campaign

The launch of World of Hyatt is supported by an unprecedented integrated marketing campaign, “For a World of Understanding.” The campaign will debut its anthem spot with a universal message during the 89th Oscars® broadcast, leveraging a series of personal vignettes that speak to the power of understanding. The anthem features Grammy nominated recording artist Andra Day singing, “What the World Needs Now is Love,” the timeless song from Hal David (lyrics) and Burt Bacharach (music composition).

“The work on World of Hyatt was driven by a simple insight about the human heart – that the greatest longing is to know and be known, to understand and be understood,” said Maryam Banikarim, global chief marketing officer, Hyatt. “This platform is about the power of a little understanding. Listening, noticing each other, extending a thoughtful gesture – can make all the difference. This is how we connect on a deeper level – to inspire irrational loyalty.”

“What made me want to work with Hyatt is the campaign itself. It’s an incredible message and my heart is of the same kind,” said Andra Day. “I hope this allows people to realize that if you are willing to understand and to listen, then you actually can be understood, because it creates a desire in other people to want to hear you as well.”

Created by MullenLowe, the spot was filmed earlier this year in Thailand, Morocco and Spain, and explores how people from different cultures unite through simple human connections.

“We knew there was a great opportunity to not only craft something very honest, authentic and true to the Hyatt brand but also create something resonant at a time when the world really needs it,” said Tim Vaccarino, executive creative director, MullenLowe. “It’s the small things that can have an amazing impact, things everyone is capable of; a knowing glance, a smile, an outstretched hand. These things transcend race, language and culture.”

The global campaign will extend across TV, digital, social, out-of-home, in-hotel, print, and events throughout 2017 with an emphasis in the United States, China and India.