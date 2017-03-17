News

IAG Launches Level, a Budget Long-haul Airline

IAG Launches Level, a Budget Long-haul Airline

IAG has launched a new long-haul budget airline, Level, which is based in Barcelona and will fly to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from June 2017 – and subsequently from other European cities. Level will use Iberia crew and two new Airbus A330 aircraft.

Willie Walsh, Chief Executive, IAG, said: “Barcelona is Vueling’s home base and this will allow customers to connect from Vueling’s extensive European network on to Level’s long-haul flights. We are really excited about the opportunities for expansion.”

Fares start from €99/$149 each way.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cormac Meehan, ITAA President

Lowcostholidays Was Only Bonded for €79,243

Michael FloodMarch 16, 2017
Read More
TC Fota A

Travel Counsellors in Ireland Have a Unique Opportunity

Neil SteedmanMarch 16, 2017
Read More
low_1489363567_MagicCarpetDay19-HR-copy-A

Celebrity Cruises Will Have the Edge

Michael FloodMarch 16, 2017
Read More
PHLCVB+AA 1

Brian and Joan Win Trips for Two with Philadelphia CVB and American

Neil SteedmanMarch 16, 2017
Read More
Wendy Cameron, Business Development Manager, introduces SuperBreak’s Lazy Sunday packages

SuperBreak Launches Main 2017 Brochure in A5 Format

Neil SteedmanMarch 16, 2017
Read More
Travel Counsellors Diane Bowman and Aisling Kutay

Two Agent Colleagues Choose to Join Travel Counsellors

Neil SteedmanMarch 16, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Launches St Patrick’s Day Sale with 15% off US Flights

Neil SteedmanMarch 16, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 4 Featured Image

Swiss International to Increase Flights from Cork Airport

Michael FloodMarch 16, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport Featured Image

Shannon Airport Nominated for Routes Award

Michael FloodMarch 16, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland