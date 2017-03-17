IAG Launches Level, a Budget Long-haul Airline

IAG has launched a new long-haul budget airline, Level, which is based in Barcelona and will fly to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from June 2017 – and subsequently from other European cities. Level will use Iberia crew and two new Airbus A330 aircraft.

Willie Walsh, Chief Executive, IAG, said: “Barcelona is Vueling’s home base and this will allow customers to connect from Vueling’s extensive European network on to Level’s long-haul flights. We are really excited about the opportunities for expansion.”

Fares start from €99/$149 each way.