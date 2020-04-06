IATA Postpones 2020 AGM

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the postponement of its 76th Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit. The event had been scheduled to take place on 22-23 June in Amsterdam and will be held when it is safe and practicable to do so. IATA anticipates that will be in the late third or early fourth quarter of 2020. An announcement will be made when a date is confirmed.

“Our members are in the deepest crisis the air transport industry has ever faced,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and Chief Executive. “With much of the passenger business grounded as part of the global fight to contain the virus, many airlines are in a struggle to remain viable. On the cargo side, airlines are doing whatever they can to keep global supply chains moving with vital shipments, including those for critical medical supplies. We will come together as an industry when the freedom to travel has been restored and we can focus on air transport’s critical role in driving the economic and social recovery from this unprecedented crisis.”