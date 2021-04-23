IATA to Partner with Clinical Testing Firm for Travel Pass Integration

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced an agreement with Eurofins to incorporate its worldwide COVID-19 testing network into IATA Travel Pass.

Eurofins is a leader in bio-analytical testing with 800 laboratories across 50 countries. Its labs will provide verified test results to air passengers using the IATA Travel Pass app.

This result is checked against the IATA Travel Pass registry of national entry requirements to produce an “OK to Travel” status. Through the app passengers can share their status and the digital test certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

“Verified testing is the immediate solution to give governments the confidence to open their borders to travelers, said IATA director general Willie Walsh.

“Adding the extensive Eurofins network to the initiative will help travelers more conveniently adjust their travel preparations to meet the COVID-19 requirements.”

Eurfins has three labs in Ireland – one in Dublin and two in Waterford.