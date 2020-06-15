IATA Tracks Changing Border Entry Regulations with Interactive Map

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced an online interactive world map to provide travellers with the latest Covid-19 entry regulations by country. The map, which is also available for mobile, can be viewed here.

The map relies on IATA’s Timatic database that contains comprehensive information on documentation required for international travel. To keep pace with the dynamic situation with respect to Covid-19, Timatic is updated more than 200 times per day to provide accurate travel restrictions specific to the current pandemic, based on one’s citizenship and country of residence.

“As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travellers will need to know which countries’ borders are open and what health restrictions exist,” said Anish Chand, IATA Assistant Director, Timatic. “Travellers can rely on Timatic for comprehensive and accurate information on travel during the pandemic.”

In a recent survey commissioned by IATA regarding concerns people had about air travel post-crisis, more than 80% of travellers said they are as concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they are about actually catching the virus during travel.

With the uncertainties and quickly changing health restrictions from one country to the next during the pandemic, this new resource for travel planning could be timely.

“We support the International Civil Aviation Organisation guidelines to harmonise the measures to keep people safe while travelling and provide the confidence to open borders without quarantine measures,” added Anish. “This Timatic offering will be a vital tool for travellers who need easy access to accurate information on entry requirements.”