IATA Travel Pass Available From March

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that it’s new Travel Pass digital health credential solution will be ready for use by the airlines beginning in March.

How the IATA Travel Pass Will Work

Travel Pass is a mobile app that will allow travellers to store and manager their Covid-19 test results or vaccines, and by storing them all in the one digital place it allows for greater efficiency and safety.

Speaking to Phocuswire, IATA’s head of airport, passenger and security products Alan Murray Hayden said the project has been rolled out due to a monumental effort by a team “working 12 hours a day to make this happen and to try to solve this industry problem.”

“I’ve never in my life seen a project move at such pace,” Hayden said.

The Travel Pass includes a contactless identity app IATA was developing before the pandemic with digital identity solutions company, Evernym, which has worked to develop identity tests that can be easily and quickly verified through a digital watermark.

“The whole purpose behind this is a passenger can walk from curbside to plane without having to physically exchange documents,” Hayden says.

