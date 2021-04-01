IATA Will Launch Travel Pass in Mid-April

IATA has confirmed that its digital Travel Pass will be available on Apple devices from mid-April, with an Android version to follow.
The digital health app will allow users to securely verify their test and vaccination status and is widely considered to be a key step in the efficient resumption of international travel.
IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Alawadhi announced yesterday, March 31, that the app would be available for Apple devices “around April 15,” according to Reuters.
The Travel Pass, which will allow passengers to upload vaccination certificates or negative test results for easy verification by airline and immigration officials, is currently being trialed by a number of airlines, including Singapore Airlines and the gulf carriers.
Virgin Atlantic will trial the app on its London to Barbados service from April 16, and the Bajan authorities have confirmed that they will accept the pass at the border, making it one of the first countries to accept a digital pass instead of paper documentation.
“A huge amount of airlines have requested to be on board,” Alawadhi is quoted as saying by Reuters.
