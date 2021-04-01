IATA Will Launch Travel Pass in Mid-April

IATA has confirmed that its digital Travel Pass will be available on Apple devices from mid-April, with an Android version to follow. The digital health app will allow users to securely verify their test and vaccination status and is widely considered to be a key step in the efficient resumption of international travel.

IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Alawadhi announced yesterday, March 31, that the app would be available for Apple devices “around April 15,” according to Reuters.

The Travel Pass, which will allow passengers to upload vaccination certificates or negative test results for easy verification by airline and immigration officials, is currently being trialed by a number of airlines, including Singapore Airlines and the gulf carriers.