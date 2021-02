Iberia’s 25% Discount on Premium & Business

Iberia Group – including Iberia, Iberia Express and Air Nostrum – is offering a 25 per cent discount on flights booked before February 28 in premium economy and business class.

The offer is valid on flights departing up to 15 June 2021 and covers I (short haul) and I and R (long haul) booking classes. Destinations and blackout dates vary per country, so agents should consult their GDS.