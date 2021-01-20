Iceland Relaxes Entry Requirements

Iceland is the first country in Europe that no longer requires visitors to quarantine if they have previously had Covid-19 or have been vaccinated.

According to new entry requirements that went into effect on January 15, arriving passengers who have had Covid-19 or have completed a full dose of the vaccine programme are exempt from having to quarantine. Individuals who present an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) or proof of a positive PCR test that is older than 14 days along with a verified certificate that they’ve had the virus is required.

The certificate must include all personal details as well as where the test was performed; the name and details of the lab or the issuer of the certificate; the type of test performed (PCR-test or antibody test with ELISA/serology); as well as the result of the test (PCR-test positive for SARS-CoV-2 or antibodies present).

All other arrivals must present a negative PCR test, and if they test negative again five days after arrival they can end their quarantine. Rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) are not accepted.

Irish visitors hoping to travel will have to wait a while, however: besides the current lockdown restrictions barring all but essential foreign travel, there is no documentation available for those who’ve had Covid other than the text message they receive from the HSE – which wouldn’t be enough proof for the Icelandic authorities.

Iceland is represented in Ireland by ASM Ireland, led by Alan Sparling.