Icelandair to Operate New Dublin-Reykjavik Service

Icelandair has announced that it will launch a new six-times weekly, year-round service to Reykjavik from May 2018. The new service, which will also have connections to and from 20 gateways in North America, will operate six days per week.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director, said: “Iceland is a very popular destination for short breaks and is on many people’s bucket list and Dublin Airport warmly welcomes today’s announcement from Icelandair, which further strengthens the connection between the two countries. This new service will also provide additional options for North American visitors to get to Ireland, which is great news for the Irish tourism sector and the many thousands of businesses that it supports throughout the country.”

“We are excited to provide a service to Dublin, also known as one of the friendliest cities in Europe,” said Birkir Holm Gudnason, Chief Executive, Icelandair. “Ireland will be a welcome destination for North American travellers wanting to explore castles, culture and have access to the beautiful Irish countryside, with green fields, friendly, English-speaking residents and a rich and exciting history.”

When it launches its services next May, Icelandair will become Dublin Airport’s 22nd new scheduled airline since 2010. “We are growing the business at Dublin Airport for the benefit of the entire Irish economy, offering more choice and connectivity for passengers,” added Vincent.

Icelandair will operate its new Dublin to Reykjavik service with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft. Flights will operate Sunday to Friday departing Keflavik Airport at 07.30 arriving in Dublin Airport at 09.15, with the return flight departing Dublin Airport at 11.50 arriving in Keflavik at 13.15.

Icelandair has been in operation since 1937 and celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. The airline offers service to and from Iceland through its hub at Keflavik International Airport serving 20 destinations in North America and more than 25 destinations in Scandinavia, the UK, and Continental Europe.