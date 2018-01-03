News

ICG Invests €165.2m in New Ship for Irish Ferries

Irish Continental Group (ICG) is investing €165.2 million in a new cruise ferry that will operate on the Irish Ferries Dublin-Holyhead route. The new vessel will be able to accommodate 1,800 passengers and crew, with capacity for 330 freight units per sailing. 

The ferry is expected to be delivered by mid-2020 and, once in operation, will be the largest cruise ferry in the world in terms of vehicle capacity. It is expected to replace the schedule of the MV Ulysses, which in turn will replace the currently chartered vessel MV Epsilon in the Irish Ferries fleet.

This will allow for the deployment of the W.B. Yeats (due to arrive in mid-2018) full-time on the direct Ireland-France route alongside the MV Oscar Wilde.

German company Flensburger Schiffbau will complete the build of the new vessel, with 20% of the contract price paid in instalments during the construction phase. The remaining 80% will be paid on delivery, and ICG will borrow to finance the build.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

