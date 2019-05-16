Iconic Red Routemaster Bus to Feature at WTM London 2019

An iconic red London bus will take centre stage in the UK & Ireland area of WTM London 2019. Buyers looking to include unique tours of the capital in their itineraries will be invited to step onboard by new stand-alone exhibitor Afternoon Tea Bus Tour. The tour company is run by B Bakery, who are specialists in the quintessentially British afternoon tea tradition with a French twist, which it calls L’Afternoon Tea.

Five years ago, B Bakery fashioned the notion of combining its Central London-based fine patisserie with a sightseeing bus experience. Cedric Bloch, Managing Director, B Bakery, said: “We are looking forward to meeting buyers from key global markets at WTM London. We are inviting people to hop on our bus to give them a flavour of what we do. We are the only company operating and serving afternoon tea on a 1960s Routemaster bus and we pride ourselves on our food as well as the overall experience we offer.

“Every day, tourists with full pre-determined itineraries pass our patisseries, so at WTM London, we would like to meet tour companies in order to become a regular part of sightseers’ schedules. We are confident that when travel operators see what we have to offer, they will want to add afternoon tea to their own organised bus tours. People come to London and have afternoon tea, as well as to see the sights, so why not combine the two? We believe that this is the best way to see the city.”

Although best-known for the afternoon tea tour, the company offers other options, such as a 4th July theme for US tourists, gin tours and private hires. An afternoon tea experience on a boat on the River Thames has recently been added.

Branding advertising opportunities on the iconic Routemasters are also available and an e-commerce site with pre-set prices, including for FIT and group bookings, will be launched soon.

Visitors can find out more about Afternoon Tea Bus Tour on stand UKI400. Additionally, members of the press and agents can get a taste for the tour when a selection of patisseries is served during afternoon tea every day, at a time to be confirmed.

Simon Press, Director, WTM London, Director, added: “The Afternoon Tea Bus Tour is a great example of an established company looking to grab a bigger slice of the growing tourism market. WTM London exhibitors come up with bigger and more unique ideas for stands each edition and we are looking forward to welcoming a 1960s London Routemaster to our 40th year. This much-loved red bus is a staple of London icon and many tourist souvenirs feature its images to this day.”

The traditional Routemaster bus was built in the late 1950s and 60s and, despite being taken out of service in 2005, it remains a London icon.