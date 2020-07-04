Images of Belguim can win a trip for two

The blockbuster movie “In Bruges, which starred two of Ireland most famous actors, Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, first came to our screens in 2008. For many, it offered an enchanting glimpse of one of Belgium’s most famous cities, for the first time. The stunning landscape of Bruges with UNESCO World Heritage credentials were key to the scenography of this film and no doubt provided inspiration for the many Irish visitors, who have since been attracted by Belgium’s rich culture and tradition.

At a time when many of us are dreaming of when we will next travel, when we will visit friends, family and favourite places, there is a real sense of nostalgia for the trips we have enjoyed and the places we look forward to returning to. Memories of visiting these places can be a real source of comfort to us, especially during uncertain and difficult times.

And so, in the current context of uncertainty in travelling abroad, the Embassy of Belgium in Ireland thought it would be a comfort to look back over past photographs and ask the citizens of Ireland to share their favourite images of Belgium in the same way as images of the film “In Bruges” captured the hearts of intrepid Irish visitors. In parallel, the Irish Embassy in Belgium have undertaken to host a reciprocal competition in Belgium for citizens there which will recount their memories of Ireland and help to share in the experience, in a mark of unity.

To explain the background to why this competition was createad, H.E. Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw, Ambassador of Belgium to Ireland said, “ As as we look forward to a time in the future when we can all enjoy the freedom of travel again, we wanted to demonstrate our passion in sharing reciprocal travel experiences. In creating this competition we hope we can once again, inspire travellers of the future, as well as providing a forum to recall cherished reminders of our beautiful country “

The competition, aimed at citizens of Ireland, invites them to share their best and favourite photograph of Belgium in a special competition being hosted by the Embassy of Belgium. Photographs should be submitted on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtage #beleirephoto by 20 July 2020. Further information is available on the Belgian Embassy’s Facebook page (facebook.com/BelgiuminIreland). The winner, which will be announced on Saturday 21st July, Belgium’s National Day, can claim a first prize of a pair of return flights to Belgium, courtesy of VISITFLANDERS. Three runners-up will be sent a special Belgian Chocolate package.

While the competition for the top prize is open only to over 18s, entries from budding photographers of all ages are encouraged and there will be special prizes up for grabs by our younger entrants!