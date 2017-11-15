Imelda McCarthy Becomes the 70th Travel Counsellor

Travel Counsellors Ireland has hit a recruitment milestone, with 70 Travel Counsellors now running their own businesses across the country.

Joining the independent travel company as its 70th active Travel Counsellor is Cork-based Imelda McCarthy. Imelda has over 24 years’ industry experience, most recently working for a long-haul tour operator in Munster and, prior to that, in a retail travel agency and the airline business.

Travel Counsellors’ numbers have increased by 17% in the past year, with Travel Counsellors’ sales now at €26.5 million at financial year-end.

Welcoming Imelda to Travel Counsellors Ireland, Cathy Burke, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to hit such a significant milestone in the number of Travel Counsellors by the fourth quarter of 2017. For the first time, we have 70 professionals operating across the Republic of Ireland. The growth in people setting up their own business is a testament to the global ethos of Travel Counsellors. At our very core is a focus on caring and support. These values are a major contributor to Travel Counsellors’ success and makes us a company that people want to be part of.”

Imelda added: “I am delighted to join Travel Counsellors and I look forward to continuing to build on my reputation for providing exceptional service. Having the opportunity to run my own business, with the flexibility to choose my own hours, is why I joined. It also means unlimited earning potential, along with access to marketing and state-of-the-art technology.

“Having such support allows me to focus on what I love and do best – finding the perfect holidays for my customers and creating travel experiences that are truly special for every client.”