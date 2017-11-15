News

Imelda McCarthy Becomes the 70th Travel Counsellor

Imelda McCarthy Becomes the 70th Travel Counsellor

 Travel Counsellors Ireland has hit a recruitment milestone, with 70 Travel Counsellors now running their own businesses across the country.

Joining the independent travel company as its 70th active Travel Counsellor is Cork-based Imelda McCarthy. Imelda has over 24 years’ industry experience, most recently working for a long-haul tour operator in Munster and, prior to that, in a retail travel agency and the airline business.

Travel Counsellors’ numbers have increased by 17% in the past year, with Travel Counsellors’ sales now at €26.5 million at financial year-end.

Welcoming Imelda to Travel Counsellors Ireland, Cathy Burke, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to hit such a significant milestone in the number of Travel Counsellors by the fourth quarter of 2017. For the first time, we have 70 professionals operating across the Republic of Ireland. The growth in people setting up their own business is a testament to the global ethos of Travel Counsellors. At our very core is a focus on caring and support. These values are a major contributor to Travel Counsellors’ success and makes us a company that people want to be part of.”

Imelda added: “I am delighted to join Travel Counsellors and I look forward to continuing to build on my reputation for providing exceptional service. Having the opportunity to run my own business, with the flexibility to choose my own hours, is why I joined. It also means unlimited earning potential, along with access to marketing and state-of-the-art technology.

“Having such support allows me to focus on what I love and do best – finding the perfect holidays for my customers and creating travel experiences that are truly special for every client.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Skytours Home Page

Skytours Seeks Full-Time Senior Travel Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanNovember 15, 2017
Read More
Catalonia

Catalonia 2018: The Year of Culture

Neil SteedmanNovember 15, 2017
Read More
Air Transat New Livery

Air Transat Unveils New Livery as it Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Neil SteedmanNovember 15, 2017
Read More
Clayton Hotel Burlington Road Exterior

Industry Summit on Leisure Travel Opportunities and New EU Package Travel Directive

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2017
Read More
ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Donna Kenny is ITTN Readers Finalist in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition with ‘Sleepy Greece’

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2017
Read More
EMIRATES FIRST CLASS CABIN 777 MID

Emirates Ads for First Class Fronted by Jeremy Clarkson

Michael FloodNovember 14, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 14th November 2017

Sarah SlatteryNovember 14, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_1743

Amazing Thailand at WTM 2017 – Open to the New Shades of Thailand

Michael FloodNovember 14, 2017
Read More
Astoria 1

TUI Lakes and Mountains – New Lower Deposits for 2018

Michael FloodNovember 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland