Improve Your Company’s Google Ranking FOR FREE with The Travel Directory.ie

Has your agency, company or organisation ‘claimed’ your FREE listing on The Travel Directory? If not, this is easily done and the citation and link from ITTN’s highly ranked website can dramatically improve your website’s Google ranking.

The Travel Directory now has over 1,300 listings. Travel consumers and members of the travel trade are visiting the site daily for travel information and contact details, as well as to check out the Deal of the Day and other news features.

Your company can easily ‘claim’ your FREE listing using the steps set out below. We want to ensure that your company listing is correct and up-to-date, and that your company has added the valuable key words that will help potential clients to find your business. (For an example, see www.ittn.ie/traveldirectory/listings/lee-travel-3/.)

Not only is The Travel Directory a valuable asset in attracting customers, but the citation and link from ITTN’s highly ranked website can dramatically improve your website’s Google ranking. With so many businesses now charging for listings and website links, we remind you that this service is FREE OF CHARGE.

Deal of the Day

Our travel ‘Deal of the Day’ feature is also shared across our social media channels. If you have claimed your company listing and have a special offer that you would like to be considered for publication, please email the details to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie . Again, every Deal of the Day is published FREE OF CHARGE.

In return, we simply ask that you claim your listing and encourage your staff to search The Travel Directory when looking for industry contacts, so that together we can make The Travel Directory the most comprehensive, most up-to-date (it’s online!) and most widely used travel directory in Ireland.

HOW TO CLAIM YOUR LISTING

  • Go to thetraveldirectory.ie, enter your company name at ‘What are you looking for?’ and click on ‘Search’.
  • Click on your company name to view your listing.
  • Click on ‘Claim it now’ in the right-hand column.
  • A box will pop up requesting you to log in. At the bottom of that box is a link that says ‘Sign up’. Fill in the details and a link will be sent to your email address. NB: Use only lowercase a-z and 0-9 for your username, without any capitals or punctuation (no spaces, hyphens, apostrophes, etc.)
  • Click on the link once the email arrives to set your password.
  • Then return to the website, find the listing again, click on ‘Claim it now’ and log in.
  • Your claim will be submitted.
  • Once your claim has been approved you can then see your listing on your account page and you will be able to update the content.
  • If you need help, email: ttdsupport@ittn.ie

Each FREE listing can include the following:

x1 Company Name

x1 Company Logo

x1 Address

x1 Phone Number

x1 Email Address

x1 Website Address

x1 Facebook Link

x1 Twitter Link

x1 Brief Description

x1 Image

x5 Keywords

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

