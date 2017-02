Improved Connection Times from Dublin to the Seychelles

From 27th March to 27th October 2017 Turkish Airlines flights from Dublin to the Seychelles will provide much better connection times in Istanbul.

The Monday, Wednesday and Friday flights to the Seychelles from Istanbul will depart at 01.40 and arrive at 10.55, with the return flights departing the Seychelles at 21.00 and arriving in Istanbul at 04.10.

The new connection times will be 2h45m outbound and 1h50m inbound.