Inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit to Be Held in Dublin on 24th November

Irish Travel Trade News is pleased to announce the inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit, which will take place on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

The Summit, to be officially opened by Brian Hayes MEP, will focus on two key issues: the leisure travel sectors generating increased bookings for travel agents – ocean and river cruising, adventure holidays, and long-haul holidays – and the new EU Package Travel Directive and its pending Irish legislation.

Speakers confirmed to date include:

LEISURE TRAVEL

Andy Harmer, Director UK & Ireland, Cruise Lines International Association

Deirdre Sweeny, General Manager Worldwide and Niche Holidays, Sunway

Mary McKenna, Managing Director, Tour America

John Warr, Head of Sales UK & Ireland, Wendy Wu Tours

EU PACKAGE TRAVEL DIRECTIVE

Veronica Manfredi, Head of Unit E2 Consumer and Marketing Law, European Commission

Cormac Meehan, President, Irish Travel Agents Association

Further speaker and subject details will be announced in due course.

Registration details for the Irish Travel Industry Summit will be announced at a later date on the Irish Travel Trade News website and in an ITTN eBulletins.

All sponsors of the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards and all those who have booked a table of 10 or 12 will be entitled to attend the Irish Travel Industry Summit free of charge.