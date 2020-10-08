Inbound Tourism Sector Appeals for Support in Budget 2021

A number of Ireland’s leading tourist attractions are being turned green this evening (Thursday 8 October) to highlight the plight of inbound tourism as pandemic restrictions persist. The event has been organised by industry leaders to send a clear message to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD as he prepares Budget 2021 in the hope that he “sees green”.

The Cliffs of Moher, The Guinness Storehouse and King John’s Castle are among the venues being flooded with green light across Dublin, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Galway and Meath.

Inbound tourism supports over 200,000 livelihoods in Ireland, but the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a drop of as much as 95% in revenues for 2020. This has resulted in the loss of €800 million in Ireland’s international visitor revenue, and an extremely bleak outlook for the industry.

Organisations including AIPCO, EII, ITOA, IAAT, IGTOA and SITE acknowledge that public safety is paramount. However they say that the focus should be on reviving the tourism economy once restrictions can be lifted. Without the necessary supports from Budget 2021, the businesses best placed to lead that recovery may lose their fight for survival.

Rob Rankin, President, Incoming Tour Operators Association – Ireland (ITOA), said “Restrictions to the inbound tourism sector continue to have a devastating effect on the industry across Ireland. With a loss of €800 million to Ireland’s international visitor revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, we need a commitment from government now more than ever that support is on the way. I hope this event inspires government to take the necessary actions and revive the tourism industry in Ireland.”

The measures being requested by the group of organisations include the provision of realistic grant aid, and increased income supports for the hardest hit businesses.