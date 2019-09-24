Incredible India Roadshow Comes to Dublin

Incredible India invited travel agents and media to the Radisson Blu St Helen’s Hotel in Booterstown, Dublin, on Thursday 19 September to meet with key travel industry contacts and suppliers from India to gain new product knowledge about Incredible India as a preferred holiday destination for holidaymakers and travellers, writes Hilary Drumm.

Atithi Voyages, Aura Voyages, Glimpses Holidays, Lotus Tours, Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board, Time Travels, Vermigo Travel India, and Welcome Travels were among the travel suppliers attending.

New Delhi-based Atithi Voyages’ private luxury tours span much of India, following carefully planned itineraries tailored to the needs of each customer. Routes by air, road, river and rail capture the true essence of the clients’ chosen destinations, all expertly guided by local specialists.

Also New Delhi-based, Aura Voyages offers a range of holidays throughout India as well as catering for wheelchair travellers, ensuring that the hotels and tours are all wheelchair accessible.

Based in Vaishali, Bihar, Glimpses Holidays offers tailor-made itineraries and package tours as per the client’s requirements and budget to ensure maximum coverage of the interested areas. Tour packages include Varanasi, Indian Wildlife, Indian Temples, Delhi Sightseeing, Golden Triangle, and Royal Rajasthan.

Again based in New Delhi, Lotus Tours offers travel services at all North India destinations, including New Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Himachal, Kashmir & Ladakh, and Sikkim. With associates the company also offers major tourist destinations in South India, including Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

The Chandigarh-based Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board promotes the north-western state of Punjab as the cradle of civilisation and a land of ethnic and religious diversity. One of the Punjab’s most important visitor attractions is the most sacred of Sikh shrines, the Harmandir Sahib, or Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

New Delhi-based Time Travels offers car/coach rental services and hotel booking services, as well as a wide range of package tours including Delhi, Goa, Golden Triangle, Jaipur, Manali, Palace on Wheels, Rajasthan, and Simla.

Jaipur-based Vermigo Travel India provides hotel reservations at most locations in India, transport service with its fleet of cars ranging from sedans to luxury coaches, as well as travel packages in Keralam Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, plus motorcycle tours to Ladakh.

New Delhi-based Welcome Travels specialises in handling cultural and leisure Group/FIT tours in India and is a leading adventure travel company, offering cycling and motor biking, discovery tours, walking and trekking, wildlife, multi-activity itineraries, and charity challenges.

From beach holidays, luxury train holidays, cultural & heritage, cruises, wildlife, adventure and trekking tours, Incredible India definitely offers it all.