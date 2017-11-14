News

Incredible India at WTM 2017: Next Year Will Be Year of Adventure Travel

Incredible India has declared 2018 to be the Year of Adventure Travel. As part of the initiative to drive tourism to India 365 days a year, India will celebrate adventure travel in 2018, for which many states are perfectly suited to travel to in all seasons.
The Ministry of Tourism will produce a new film showcasing adventure and active travel and unlimited opportunities that India has to offer. To gear up for the year of adventure travel, the ministry will have standards and safety guidelines for adventure travel across the country. In order to celebrate the year of adventure, the adventure travel industry is working in close co-ordination with the Ministry of Tourism to create programmes focusing on adventure travel throughout the year.

Rashmi Verma,Secretary Tourism & Culture,Government of India.

Rashmi Verma, Secretary Tourism & Culture, Government of India

The Indian tourism outlook is certainly very promising with an upswing in the growth of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India in recent years. In 2016, India received 8.80 million FTAs with a growth rate of 9.7%. The target is to continue recording 10% growth rate in international tourist arrivals over the next three years through a multi-pronged approach, including proactive marketing strategies in partnership with the tourism stakeholders.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

