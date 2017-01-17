News

India Tourism Appoints New Assistant Director for UK & Ireland

India’s Ministry of Tourism has appointed C. Gangadhar as Assistant Director at the India Tourism Office in London. He succeeds Raj Sunani, who had established a strong working relationship with the UK and Ireland travel and tourism trade.

C. Gangadhar, Assistant Director, India Tourism Office, London

Mr Gangadhar has an extensive background in the tourism industry, having served the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, by working in India Tourism Offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Dubai and Johannesburg over a span of 27 years.

He has been at the head of India Tourism Milan since 2013, a jurisdiction comprising Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, and will continue to occupy this role in accordance with his work in the UK and Ireland.

