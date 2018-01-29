News

Indian Embassy Celebrates Republic of India Day

Indian Embassy Celebrates Republic of India Day

The great and the good from the diplomatic corps, business and media attended the Indian Ambassador’s residence in Foxrock, Co Dublin, on Friday 26th January to celebrate the 69th Republic of India Day.

Ambassador HE Vijay Thakur Singh warmly welcomed her guests on arrival and typical Indian hospitality was on offer with excellent food and wine.

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26th January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

