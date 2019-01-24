News

Indonesia at ATF 2019 in Vietnam

Indonesia is targeting 20 million tourist arrivals for 2019. Part of the strategy to achieve this target is a plan to emulate the success of Bali, this is to promote lesser known destinations.

Indonesia at ATF Travex 2019 in Halong Bay

To this end the Indonesian Government has decided to establish 10 priority tourism destinations to be called ‘10 New Balis’. These will be in Lake Toba, Kelayang Cape, Borobudur Temple, Wakatobi, Morotai, Lesubg, Cape, Seribu, Archipelagos, Bromo-Tengger-Semeru Mountain, Mandalika, and Labuan Bajo, by implementing the three A’s: attraction, amenity and accessibility.

Edy Wardoyo, Director of Promotion, Indonesia Tourism

Part of this plan also includes the development of a Low Cost Terminal (LCT) to provide additional tourist access to visit the country by Low Cost Carrier (LCC).

But the really good news was that, at long last, Jakarta is planning to build a rapid monorail sky train system. This will have a very positive aspect for all visitors to this most interesting city.

