News

Industry Re-Launch Evening at Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

Industry Re-Launch Evening at Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

The 5-star Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, located close to one of Ireland’s most iconic tourist destinations, the Gap of Dunloe, hosted its official industry re-launch event recently after undergoing an 18-month, stunning renovation of the restaurant, bar, reception, lobby and lounge spaces as well as the enhancement of the gardens and car park.

Guests were treated to a VIP experience that was launched with a red-carpet arrival followed by an evening of entertainment, drinks and dining from the new menu.

The evening commenced with a champagne and canapés reception in the brand new Upper Lounge area, while pianist Maurice Collagen serenaded guests before they were seated for dinner in the refurbished Grill restaurant.

Michael Brennan, Managing Director, Killarney Hotels Ltd; Jason Clifford, General Manager, The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens; and David Cronin, Group Sales & Marketing Manager; at the industry re-launch evening for the hotel.

Michael Brennan, Managing Director, and David Cronin, Group Sales & Marketing Manager, Killarney Hotels Ltd, addressed guests on the evening, thanking them for their support and welcoming them to the newly refurbished Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, before a spectacular performance from Anúna, Ireland’s national choir.

The evening concluded after performances by Liam O’Connor and Maurice Collagen before guests retired to their rooms where they received a special gift from the hotel team.

Dr Isolde Liebherr, Liebherr International, with her daughters, Stephanie Wohlfarth (left) and Johanna Platt

Guests on the evening included the owner of Killarney Hotels Ltd, Dr Isolde Liebherr and her daughters Stephanie Wohlfarth and Johanna Platt.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Plans New Livery and New Uniforms

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Shannon First European Airport with Facial Recognition for US Pre-clearance

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Travel Counsellors Returns to Powerscourt for 2019 Conference

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Non-Stop from Dublin to Beijing with Hainan Airlines

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Four More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for September

Neil SteedmanSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

ITIC: Retention of 9% VAT Rate and Investment Vital in Budget 2019

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

World’s Largest Collection of Model Aircraft Unveiled at Shannon Airport

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Jet2.com Launches Winter Ski Programme from Belfast

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Norwegian Air Pulls Out of Belfast International

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland